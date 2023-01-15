Offensive lineman Terron Armstead left the Miami Dolphins playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a hip injury. However, Armstead was able to return at the start of the second half.

Armstead entered the playoff matchup with a toe injury. However, he struggled through a hip injury, among others throughout the regular season. This time, it comes with the Dolphins’ playoff life on the line. They trailed the Bills 20-17 at halftime.

Even with Armstead, the Dolphins had struggled offense prior to halftime. They have gained just 111 total yards of offense, with most of their scoring coming after Josh Allen interceptions.

Despite his injury, Terron Armstead was able to return at the start of the second half. The Dolphins will hope he can continue the dominant play he has shown when healthy.

In his first season with Miami, Armstead has allowed just one sack in 13 games. He has been called for just two holding penalties and one false start call. He has received a solid 77.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Heading into their matchup with the Bills, the Dolphins had allowed just 35 sacks – the ninth-lowest in the NFL. Against Buffalo, surprise starting QB Skylar Thompson has already been sacked twice.

The Dolphins have been saddled with injuries throughout the season. They don’t have their starting QB in Tua Tagovailoa against the Bills. But for now, Miami will have Armstead and they’re hopeful he can remain healthy for the rest of the game.