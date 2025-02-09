2025 will be a pivotal year for the Miami Dolphins. They are entering the fourth year of head coach Mike McDaniel's tenure and just missed the playoffs in 2024. In order to get back there, they will need to upgrade the roster in certain spots. One spot could be left tackle. Veteran Terron Armstead, who has protected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's strong side the last couple of seasons, is planning to meet with the team's brass according to the Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Armstead is expected to meet with the Dolphins’ front office soon to discuss his plans for 2025,” wrote Russini on Sunday. “He’s 33 and carries a cap hit just north of $22 million in each of the final two years of his deal, so the decision isn’t simple. The Dolphins just drafted Patrick Paul in the second-round last spring, a clear sign they’re thinking about the future of the left tackle position. Combine that with Armstead’s injury history, and his future in Miami feels very much up in the air. As for Armstead, he shared with me earlier this week that retirement is also on the table.”

There are definitely options on the table for Armstead. The Dolphins are likely close to a postseason return, as a number of important players will return next season. Furthermore, Miami could already have his replacement on the roster. Patrick Paul is a former second-round pick who the team is high on. Could Armstead walk away from over $40 million and ride off into the sunset? If that is the plan, then McDaniel and Tagovailoa might want to convince to return for at least one more campaign.

Dolphins still need Terron Armstead at left tackle

In an offense filled with stars like Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Armstead has filled an important role. His veteran leadership has helped to solidify a locker room that's needed it at times. He's been relied upon by McDaniel and the Dolphins' brass for those qualities, and he's respected throughout the organization and across the league. While his price tag is high, and the team does have Paul on the roster, ensuring he returns to South Beach will be a boon to the team.

He would be able to continue to mentor Paul, who has shown flashes but still needs time before entering the starting lineup. Furthermore, the pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy is a powerful motivator. Ending his career on top would be nice as well. Whatever Armstead decides, one thing is for sure: the Dolphins almost certainly want him to stay around at least a little longer.