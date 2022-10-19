The harsh lesson Tua Tagovailoa learned after scary concussion

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back for the Miami Dolphin’s next game. Moments after his gruesome injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, it would have been hard to believe he’d be back in just a couple weeks time.

Even though the injury was relatively easy for Tagovailoa to overcome, it doesn’t mean it didn’t imprint on him some newfound wisdom after what many thought to be a season or even career-affecting injury in the moment, via NFL insider Adam Beasley:

“Tua on playing style: ‘I’ve always been a person who tries to make something happen. … Throwing the ball away hasn’t been something I’ve done in the past really well.’ Said he needs to learn from that.”

There are a handful of fair criticisms to make against Tua Tagovailoa. Questioning his toughness and willingness to take hits was never one of them. But after this latest scare that looked way worse than it ended up being, it appears the Dolphins QB might have to alter his wiring a little bit for the good of both the team and his well being.

Prayers for Tua Tagovailoa… this injury was scary 😳🙏pic.twitter.com/IwQOLQBDYE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 30, 2022

There’s been a lot of chatter on some of the “roughing the passer” calls of late being too pro-QB for people’s tastes. There’s no doubt that some of the recent calls made have been excessive towards protecting the signal-callers.

Tagovailoa’s situation represents one of the fears over QB’s taking serious damage. His hit didn’t end up a dirty one worthy of being flagged, but it’s clear that minimizing those instances wherein the QB gets put in danger has been an emphasis around the league. But at the end of the day, football is a violent sport and sometimes all you can do is hope for the best.