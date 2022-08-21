The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is bringing him along slowly, not wanting to aggravate the issue. According to Dolphins Podcast network host Travis Wingfield, it’s to the point that Waddle is getting a little annoyed by it.

McDaniel says no player took a bigger jump from OTAs to camp than any player on the roster than Jaylen Waddle. Says Waddle has exceeded McDaniel's very high expectations of him. McDaniel says they are being very cautious with Waddle, to the point Waddle is almost annoyed by it. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 21, 2022

Miami is being very cautious with their breakout star wideout. Waddle’s injury from last week is not reported to be serious though.

On the plus side, McDaniel talked about how no player on the Dolphins roster has improved more since OTA’s than Jaylen Waddle.

Miami’s defense was quietly among the best in the league last year. They brought almost that entire side of the ball back. The questions have been about the offense’s ability to move the ball. With one more year under Tua Tagovailoa’s belt, Miami is expected to battle for a playoff spot.

Waddle and Hill give Miami two legit threats on the outside. They also went out and signed a brand new stable of running backs. They include former Arizona Cardinals tailback Chase Edmonds, who is coming off of a career year. Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel were also brought on board, providing depth at running back.