The Miami Dolphins won their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they really can’t celebrate and be happy with the victory after Trill Williams sustained an injury during the contest.

Williams was carted off the field due to a knee injury he picked up while tackling wide receiver Deven Thompkins. With just a little less than two minutes remaining on the clock, Williams saw his left leg get caught under Thompkins following the tackle.

The Dolphins cornerback punched the ground in frustration while he was still down. He was able to walk it off, albeit gingerly, before the team carted him to the locker room, per Pro Football Talk.

Unfortunately, the latest updates don’t sound encouraging as well, with head coach Mike McDaniel admitting that “it’s a setback,” per Tim Reynolds of Associated Press. McDaniel refused to go into detail about the severity of injury, but he did note that there is “some concern” when it comes to the issue.

Williams is set to undergo more tests on Sunday for the team to identify the extent of his injury and whether or note there should be a cause for concern in Miami.

There has been several injuries recorded around the NFL in the first weekend of preseason games, and it’s definitely not a good thing that Trill Williams get caught in it. Now, the Dolphins can only hope that Williams’ injury is not as significant as it initially looked during the game itself.