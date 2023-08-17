Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoahas always had the intangibles, regardless of the product on the field. He took some time during his training camp press conference to challenge his usual reporters on some of his daily responsibilities, exemplifying his stellar IQ as an NFL quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa had a little fun testing reporters on this playcall 🗣️pic.twitter.com/aDE3hA5sGu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2023

“Yeah, sounds like a pre-snap penalty to me, oh my gosh!”

Tua Tagovailoa jokes that he and the Dolphins offense would be doomed if it were up to the reporters to execute his complicated play call on the field. Of course, this is why the reporters are reporters and the Dolphins players are the professional footballers.

Besides the jokes with the media, Tagovailoa is undoubtedly locked in ahead of a very important season for him and Miami. After head injuries threw a massive wrench in his and the Dolphins season last year, he is going into the 2023 campaign with the number one priority of staying healthy and being on the field for his teammates.

If Tua is able to stay on the field, the Dolphins could easily have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Tua had dynamic chemistry with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle before getting injured last year and had the Dolphins tracking to become a true contender; picking up where he left off before last year's head injuries will be a very good sign for Miami.

Stay tuned into Dolphins training camp for any more banter between Tua Tagovailoa and the media. Overall, Dolphins fans have to take it as a good sign that Tua is in good spirits as the regular season beckons around the corner.