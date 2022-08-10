Tua Tagovailoa cryptically reveals conversation with Tom Brady at Dolphins training camp

Tom Brady and the Miami Dolphins have been linked as of late due to Miami’s reported tampering. The Dolphins ultimately received a punishment for their actions. Although they clearly wanted to sign Tom Brady, Miami feels confident in Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to lead the team under center. However, Tagovailoa recently revealed a conversation he had with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback, per Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud.

“I was able to talk to Tom. We were talking on the side for a good bit,” Tagovailoa said. “He asked me how my off-season was. We were talking a little about golf at the same time…For the most part, 23 years playing, that’s a long time, that’s a lot of knowledge so I was asking him some things and he gave me some good insight but I’ll keep that between me and Tom. And if you guys want to ask Tom, go ask him.”

Tom Brady is the standard. He’s the general consensus for greatest quarterback of all-time. His leadership, ability, and championship winning prowess are unmatched. So it makes sense that Tua Tagovailoa was “asking him some things.”

The Dolphins reportedly tampered with Brady in 2019 and 2021. As a result, they lost multiple draft picks and their owner was suspended and fined. Nonetheless, this is an exciting Dolphins team. They acquired Tyreek Hill over the offseason who has spoken highly of Tua Tagovailoa. Miami believes they can compete in 2022.

Their first preseason game is scheduled for this weekend against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.