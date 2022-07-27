Tua Tagovailoa drops honest take on new Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill being his biggest fan

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of checks to cash in the 2022 season. Most of them have been written by Tyreek Hill. The star wide receiver is bringing increased expectations to improve and has made a lot of bold statements since being traded to Miami, mostly about his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill has spoken about Tagovailoa numerous times this offseason. He has discussed how good he is and even said he is better than Patrick Mahomes in some areas. Amid all the noise, the Dolphins QB made it clear that he appreciates the support from his new star wideout.

“It’s cool,” Tagovailoa said of Hill’s support to reporters at Dolphins training camp. “Tyreek is someone that has well established himself well, established himself in this league and to have the support from him means a lot. I’m glad to have him as my teammate.”

Tagovailoa also said that Hill is someone with a ton of confidence and is never afraid to speak his mind, which is a good thing for the Dolphins. “If he feels he’s the best at this, he’s going to let you know,” he said. “Out there on the field, if he feels someone’s talking too much and he wants to go against them, he’s going to let them know what he’s going to do to them. That’s just his personality. I think it’s fun to have that kind of personality on the team. But for me, again, it’s awesome to have that kind of support from somebody like that.”

While he doesn’t speak out as directly as Tyreek Hill does, Tua Tagovailoa is still very confident in his abilities. The Dolphins quarterback shuts out his haters and focuses on the task at hand. For this season, that task is to improve and help Miami finally reach the playoffs.