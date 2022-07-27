Tua Tagovailoa dunks on all of his critics

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is heading into the 2022 season with something to prove. He’s got new weapons around him, most notably Tyreek Hill, who hasn’t been shy when it comes to praising his new signal-caller and even went as far to say Tua is better than Patrick Mahomes in certain areas.

To this point, Tagovailoa is familiar with the haters. He’s already been criticized time and time again for failing to live up to expectations. But, Tua had a strong message for the naysayers on Wednesday as gears up for a hopeful standout campaign.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques:

Tua on critics: “I don’t know them … if I can’t hear you, if you’re not in my circle, it must not be important.”

There is a firm belief that if Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t deliver in 22′, the Dolphins could have a new quarterback in 2023. After all, he has all the pieces to be successful.

In 13 games in 2021, Tua threw for 2,653 yards and 16 touchdowns. But, he was also picked off 10 times. However, will Tyreek’s constant praise help Tagovailoa’s confidence?

Hill recently said Tua is the most accurate QB in the entire NFL. Bold? Yes. Perhaps the former Chiefs star is either trying to be Tua Tagovailoa’s hype man or he truly believes the signal-caller is capable of much bigger things.

Whatever it is, this is going to be a make-or-break campaign for Tua. If he does get it done and take the Dolphins to the playoffs, the critics will stay silent. They won’t have any reason to hate anymore.