Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be one of the quarterbacks starring in season two of the recent Netflix series “Quarterback.” The new Netflix series which featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in was such a huge hit in the season one edition, that Netflix is planning a season two version. It's still unknown which three quarterbacks will be featured for season two.

However, Tagovailoa clarified that he will not be part of this, indicating privacy as a main reason. “Tagovailoa explained that he's more of a private person, and the series would show too much of what's going on in his personal/family life,” per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

His reasoning makes sense as the show did take a pretty intimate look at each of the quarterback's lives. Not only did the audience see their play on the field, but the audience got to meet the quarterback's wives, kids, home, and saw each of the three handle their routines, mentality, and decisions. This reality series is definitely not ideal for a private person.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tua is also far from the only quarterback who's not interested in appearing in the new show. Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, and Bears QB Justin Fields are among others who are out of consideration for season two.

Tua Tagovailoa will instead focus on staying healthy as he enters his fourth professional season. He has struggled with concussions and injuries early in his career, which kept him out of several games during the 2022 season, including the Dolphins wildcard playoff game.