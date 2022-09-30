Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals shook the NFL word. Days after taking a nasty blow to the head, the quarterback once again fell down on his back. Immediately, every football fan in attendance was worried about the safety of the quarterback. Tua eventually was brought to a nearby hospital to be examined.

Dolphins fans are surely worried about Tua Tagovailoa and how he’s doing hours after suffering a second traumatic head injury. Thankfully, his personal trainer gave us an encouraging update. In a Twitter thread, Nick Hinks said that Tagovailoa was doing well, and that X-rays revealed no damage, and most importantly, no internal bleeding.

He is doing well. Negative X Rays. No internal bleeding. Will get MRI and second opinion but all things look good at the moment. — Nick Hicks (@PER4ORM) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa initially suffered what appeared to be a concussion in Week 3 against the Bills. The Dolphins quarterback looked out of sorts after hitting his head, stumbling towards his teammates. However, NFL and team officials cleared him for that game and for the subsequent game, leading to this injury.

Knowing what we know about traumatic head injuries, it is ridiculous that Tua Tagovailoa was willingly sent out by the Dolphins for Week 4. Second Impact Syndrome is very real, and has taken the lives of many people. It’s why doctors strongly recommend for concussion patients to stay away from physical activities.

The handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury will certainly spark a huge debate about the NFL’s concussion protocols. The eye test showed that the Dolphins quarterback was concussed, and yet he still played, twice even. Expect the debates about this topic to rage on over the next few days.