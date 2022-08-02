Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle of July, per a screenshot of public record from Broward County, Florida.

Before being drafted by the Dolphins with the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa starred under center at the University of Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2017. His final season under Nick Saban was cut short due to a devastating hip injury. Since taking his talents to South Beach, Tagovailoa has struggled to live up to his draft status. In two seasons with the Dolphins, the left-handed passer has had trouble staying healthy, appearing in just 26 games. He’s racked up a total of 27 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions while Joe Burrow (first overall) and Justin Herbert (sixth overall) have emerged as the top-tier quarterbacks.

This could be a make-or-break year for the former Bama signal-caller. He’s in an upgraded offense that now features Tyreek Hill and he has a head coach, Mike McDaniel, known for his creativity and constructing a quarterback-friendly offense.

While the Dolphins were in the news for all the wrong reasons today — being docked a first- and third-round pick in 2023 and 2024, respectively, for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton — this is certainly happier news for ‘Fins fans and, of course, Tua Tagovailoa and his new wife.