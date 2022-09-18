Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback to win 42-38. After the game, Tagovailoa opened up on how proud he was of his team for staying cool in the high-pressure situation, via David Furones.

“No one panicked.” Tua Tagovailoa as cool as they come after throwing for six touchdowns — four in the fourth quarter — to lead an incredible comeback in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/jKMGTCkMsa — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 18, 2022

“In the second half, we came in and we played the way we wanted to,” said Tagovailoa. When asked about his thoughts and emotions during the fourth-quarter comeback, Tagovailoa said: “It felt good, we were executing on all cylinders offensively. When there were times where we didn’t execute, no one panicked. Everyone just came back into the huddle, regrouped, and we went back out there.”

After completing a massive touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to tie up the game at 35, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins saw the lead slip away once more when Justin Tucker converted on a deep field goal to make it 38-35. With just a couple of minutes left on the clock, Tagovailoa led the game-winning drive, during which he found Jaylen Waddle in the end zone to give Miami a 42-38 lead, which they would not rescind.

Tua Tagovailoa had a game to remember in Week 2. He threw six touchdown passes during the comeback victory, including four in the fourth quarter, two of which went to Hill. In total, he completed 36-of-50 pass attempts for 469 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.