Tua Tagovailoa sounds off on where Dolphins must improve ahead of Week 8 clash vs. Lions

There is still plenty of room for improvement for the Miami Dolphins on the offensive side of the ball this season. For Tua Tagovailoa, he sees that there are several areas where the team can improve on offense. Among them, he aspires to see the offense regularly cap off promising drives with touchdowns.

“I think we’ve got to finish drives,” Tagovailoa said during a press conference ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 8 road game against the Detroit Lions. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to finish drives. I mean, we can march down the field to the 10-yard line and kick field goals every time, or we can march to the 30 (-yard line) and kick field goals every time, but I mean, that doesn’t matter if we’re not able to finish and put the ball in the end zone.

“So that’s something that we definitely got to hone-in on and we’ve got to get better with as far as communicating, executing and things like that.”

The Dolphins came away with a much-needed win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, although it was far from a flawless performance from Miami. For one, the Dolphins converted a mere 29 percent of their third downs in the contest and also reached the end zone on just one of their three total trips to the red zone.

For a Dolphins team that ranks in the top 10 in yards per game but also sits at 19th in points per game, the AFC East side sure has plenty to work on as it heads into the second half of the campaign.