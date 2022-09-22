Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks out on monumental matchup vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the only battle of unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule for Week 3. Not many are surprised that the Bills have looked as good as they have and are undefeated. But the Dolphins have already surpassed expectation for a lot of people, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Ahead of the Dolphins battle for AFC East supremacy, Tua Tagovailoa sounded off on the pending matchup.

“We understand that they’re a really good team,” Tagovailoa said. “They’re tough defensively, they’re explosive offensively. So, I wouldn’t say that we have a measuring stick for how good these guys are… So for us, we’re just looking at playing the way we play and playing the way we’ve played for the past two weeks. We’ll go out there and we’ll give our best and we’ll get theirs,” said the Dolphins QB at Wednesday’s press conference.

Tagovailoa tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes in the 42-38 win over the Ravens Sunday. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had a massive game in the comeback victory. They became the first teammates to each catch 10+ passes, have over 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns each.

The Dolphins might need a similar performance this week against the Bills. Josh Allen has Buffalo and their offense clicking on all cylinders. They dominated the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on opening night. Then followed that up hammering the Tennessee Titans 41-7 on Monday Night Football.

The Dolphins have lost seven straight meetings with the Bills and nine of the last 10. So, they have an uphill battle but Tagvailoa knows they need to focus on what they can control.