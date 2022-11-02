Tua Tagovailoa’s ‘subtle jab’ at critics amid breakout season

The Miami Dolphins are currently 5-3 and have one of the better offenses in the NFL, especially downfield. They rank third in passing yards, with Tua Tagovailoa showing immense improvements at throwing the football deep to wide receiver duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Of course, this is a make-or-break campaign for the signal-caller and he’s making the most of it. On Wednesday, Tua threw a subtle jab at the critics who claimed he can’t succeed at this level. Via Joe Schad:

“I’ve grown a lot with the deep ball, don’t we think? That was a subtle jab… but a jab.”

Salty Tua Tagovailoa. We love it. The Dolphins quarterback missed some time after a pair of scary head injuries but he’s now back doing his thing, throwing for 1,678 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions in six games. Tua has also completed 69.9% of his passes. Impressive accuracy.

There were doubts that Tua was capable of being the main man in Miami and leading the Dolphins back to the playoffs. He’s shut down all that noise. Sure, it helps to have Hill and Waddle out wide, but Tagovailoa is just simply playing at a much higher level and starting to look like a legitimate quarterback in this league.

The entire organization is pleased with his development, including GM Chris Grier:

“I will say we’re very, very happy with how Tua is playing and what he’s done for us. It’s been exciting to see him blossom here on and off the field.”

As long as Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, the sky is the limit.