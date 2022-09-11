Tua Tagovailoa throws subtle shade at Brian Flores after being named captain

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was recently named team captain by his teammates and head coach Mike McDaniel. He also received the most votes for the honor.

Shockingly, despite being the starting quarterback of the team last season, this is Tagovailoa’s first time being named team captain. This might be due to the fact that Tagovailoa did not deliver a good enough speech to be named team captain under former head coach Brian Flores.

Tua Tagovailoa praises Mike McDaniel for not forcing captain candidates to get in front of the room and campaign for the job. (McDaniel's predecessor handled things differently.) — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 7, 2022

Last season, Flores reportedly made players vocally petition to be named team captain. Offensive lineman Jesse Davis, wide receiver Mack Hollins, linebacker Elandon Roberts, and defensive backs Jason McCourty and Clayton Fejedelem were last season’s team captains.

Only Roberts is still a member of the team.

Before Flores’ firing, there was reportedly a rift growing between Tagovailoa and Flores. It was reported that Flores wanted to pick Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert over Tagovailoa during the 2020 NFL Draft. Flores also had a propensity for benching Tagovailoa during games in certain situations.

Tagovailoa was even in trade rumors for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Besides Tagovailoa, the Dolphins team captains include Roberts, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive lineman Terron Armstead, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, and defensive backs Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland.

Last season, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a 9-8 record and threw for 2,653 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. With a head coach in tow who believes in him and new weapons around him, Tagovailoa is in line for a major breakout season.