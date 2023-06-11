Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knows a thing or two about difficulties in life. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star suffered a nasty concussion last season that had millions talking.

He bounced back later in the season, although he was not quite able to regain his All-Pro form. The Dolphins suffered four losses down the stretch of the season, as Tagovailoa did his best to stay strong. Recently, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a bold prediction while showering his signal caller with praise.

Recently, the Dolphins quarterback made a heartfelt gesture and donation of $10,000 to Eric Carmona, whose GoFundMe is now at over $100,000. Carmona is the founder of the fan club TuAnon, who died in a car accident recently. Hill is also among those who have paid their condolences to Carmona.

“He’s a diehard fan about me, but out of my respect to him, I mean, he basically not just covered me but the entire Dolphins,” Tagovailoa said about his donation and Carmona's legacy. “For me to have done that, Tyreek [Hill] was able to do the same. Other guys have been able to do the same as well, to donate. But I just want his wife and his kids to know that we’re praying for them and that we’re thinking of them.”

Carmona is a Navy veteran who is survived by his wife Vanessa and four children.

Hill and Tagovailoa are expected to do everything in their power to honor Carmona with a winning season in 2023. The team has a solid roster, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been campaigning for the addition of former Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook.