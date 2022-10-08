Tyreek Hill also in danger of missing Jets game as injuries pile up for Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa appears to be making significant progress in his recovery from a controversial brain injury, but the Miami Dolphins will still be starting with backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday when they face off against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa is not their sole injury concern right now, though, with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill also a doubt to suit up for Week 5.

As reported by Josh Alper of PFT, Hill has now officially been tagged as questionable against the Jets due to a quad injury. The three-time All-Pro wide receiver was a limited participant in practice over the past couple of days, and it wouldn’t be a complete surprise at this point if he ends up sitting out on Sunday.

More bad news for the Dolphins is that like Hill, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is also questionable to play. Waddle was unable to practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury and he too could be watching from the sidelines come Sunday.

That’s not all she wrote for Miami. On defense, Xavien Howard is also a doubt against the Jets. The 29-year-old cornerback was able to return to practice on Wednesday, but he’s still dealing with a groin injury and has also been tagged as questionable.

Finally, Cethan Carter is also out for Week 5, while Terron Armstead, Salvon Ahmed, Keion Crossen, and Robert Jones are all questionable as well.

To say that the Dolphins are dealing with a slew of injuries right now would be a complete understatement.