Earlier this offseason, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill said he could retire from the NFL when his current deal runs out in 2025. However, on Wednesday, the wide receiver made some comments that could make one think he doesn't plan on hanging up the cleats anytime soon.

Via Joe Schad:

“Tyreek Hill on early retirement concept: My Dad talked w me and told me you can make all the money in your world but you don’t want to spend your whole life working. You want to enjoy life. I’m enjoying my life.”

I mean, that makes sense. Making a lot of money is one thing, but working forever isn't exactly ideal. Hill is loving life playing football and it doesn't even feel like a job, though. I mean, it does help that he's extremely dominant and has shown so signs of slowing down.

Hill didn't miss a beat in his first season with the Dolphins, reeling in 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns, forming an unstoppable duo with Jaylen Waddle. There's no indication of decline and he will only continue to make Tua Tagovailoa and Miami better. Cheetah is a legitimate game-changer.

The veteran said he plans to play just 10 seasons in the league, which lines up as 2025 being his last. Nevertheless, if Tyreek Hill is still loving what he does every single day, why call it quits, especially when he's still playing at a high level?

For the Dolphins' sake, let's hope he is around longer than just two more years.