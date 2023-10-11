Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is off to a career-year on the field in both yards and fines. Not only is the Dolphins speedster racking up yards, but also fines. Hill has now been fined almost $100,000 for uniform policy violations, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

#Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill, who tweeted Tuesday that the NFL fined him “more than 100k”, has been fined repeatedly this season for uniform policy violations, I’m told. The total is less than $100K, but a significant amount. It isn’t related to his TD celebration last week. pic.twitter.com/aqkjNmTBVR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2023

Hill, who responded to all the fines by posting the message “Team no sock,” on social media, has repeatedly received fines for not wearing socks this season. The fine cost only increases the more he gets fined.

Team no sock ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 10, 2023

Though $100,000 is a lot of money — especially for not wearing socks — it won't make much of a dent in Hill's $30 million/year salary. He reportedly lives in a $6.9 million mansion, so he seems to be doing just fine financially.

If Tyreek Hill wants to avoid fines for his socks in the future, he could follow the NFL's Game Operations Manual which dictates that, “Stockings must be white from the top of the shoe to midcalf and an approved team color from midcalf to the bottom of the pant leg, which must be pulled down below the knee.”

Outside of the fines, Hill has had an outstanding season and does not look like he's slowing down any time soon. Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards with 651 yards. He's also tied for the league lead in touchdowns with five, and also has the most yards after the catch with 273. He is just coming off a game versus the New York Giants in which he had eight receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown.