The Miami Dolphins are known as one of the fastest teams in the NFL. In fact, Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle even joked about creating a 4×100 meter relay team with his teammate last summer. One Olympic sprinter continued his quest to prove that he is faster than Miami's fastest wide receiver.

Olympian track and field sprinter Noah Lyles kept his casual rivalry with Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill going after a recent race. Lyles won the 60m final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. After he crossed the finish line, he pulled off his name tag and flipped it around, revealing the message “Tyreek could never.”

Naturally, this found its way to Tyreek himself. He posted a hilarious response to Lyles on social media.

“Get a load of this guy,” Hill responded with a laughing/crying emojis.

The two athletes, both known for their fantastic speed, have jawed at each other several times over the past several years. The idea of the two athletes racing to determine who is faster almost always comes up.

Lyles continued his trash talk about Hill after the race.

“When you’re ready to actually put some words down and you’re actually ready to race, see me,” Lyles said. “I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now.”

There is a big difference between being fast on a track and being fast on the field during an NFL game. Ultimately, we may never get an answer to which athlete is actually faster.

Tyreek Hill addresses alleged Dolphins trade request

Tyreek Hill finally addressed the rumors about his rumored trade request from the Dolphins.

Hill shared how he is really feeling on a recent Twitch stream, clarifying that he was simply expressing frustration after a loss.

“What y’all heard at the end of the season is frustration, bruh,” Hill said during the stream. “I’ve been winning my whole life. Y’all don’t understand. Like, I bust my a** every day. So, I deserve to feel like that. I deserve to have some sort of opinion. Sh*t, y’all just want me to say, ‘Oh well, get ’em next year.’ Nah, f**k that, we gotta come back like sht, we gotta put some pressure on motherf***ers – Like, hey, bruh y’all gotta fix this sh*t bruh. Come on, add some motherf***in’ dogs in this b**ch.”

That loss in question was Miami's 32-20 loss against the New York Jets in Week 18. Miami finished the 2024 season with an 8-9 record as a result.

After the loss, Hill made the following comments in the locker room.

“I'm opening the door. I'm out bro,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

It would be surprising for the Dolphins to trade Hill away. Fans should not expect him to be moved this offseason.