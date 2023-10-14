Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines on Sunday after using his ridiculous speed for a 69-yard touchdown against the New York Giants. Before the game, his mother, Anesha Sanchez, told her son she wanted to somehow be a part of his TD celebration, even if it resulted in a fine. So, after Hill jetted into the end zone, he ran over and tried to hand the ball to momma before a fan took the ball.

Well, that fan ultimately realized Hill's mother was right behind him and made sure to give her the football. Well, I suppose Tyreek Hill felt bad the Dolphins supporter didn't get the ball so he made sure to track him down and surprise him this week.

Take a look at this awesome moment:

Tyreek Hill threw a football to his mom after his touchdown celebration. A Dolphins fan tried to grab it not knowing it was for her, and gave it up once he realized. Hill recently surprised him with an autographed football 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ScizzsqWM1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 13, 2023

The reaction was just priceless. He was so excited that a few swear words even came out. That just goes to show why Tyreek Hill is one of the most well-liked players around. Nowhere did it say he had to do such a thoughtful thing but he felt it was necessary. Talk about making a guy's day.

The fan also made sure to send a message to the “haters” who initially roasted him online, making it clear that he would've moved out of the way from the jump if he knew Hill's momma was right there.

Cheetah finished that game with eight catches for 181 yards and currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 651. The Dolphins look like one of the best teams in the league, too.