Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill paid center Jason Kelce a huge compliment during the Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs game.

“Jason kelce make playing Center look fun,” Tyreek Hill tweeted on Monday.

Jason Kelce is currently in his 13th season with the Eagles. He has earned six Pro Bowl and five First Team All-Pro selections in his memorable NFL career.

Kelce has played in four straight Pro Bowls. With the way the 36-year-old has been playing, it won't be shocking if he earns his fifth straight and seventh career Pro Bowl nod.

Jason Kelce and the Eagles beat the Chiefs 21-17 on MNF. It was their ninth win in 10 games through Week 11. Beating the defending Super Bowl champions on the road sent a clear message: the road to Super Bowl LVIII goes through Philly.

Jason Kelce has to be the best pulling center in @NFL history. He’s one of the best lineman, in space, in this generation. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7VWkIL60zA — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 21, 2023

In the bigger scheme of things, the Eagles have made six postseason appearances and won one Super Bowl title since Jason Kelce's rookie year in 2011. He has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

With these in mind, the Dolphins seek to replicate the Eagles' recent success. Miami made the playoffs for the first time in six years last season.

Coincidentally, it was Tyreek Hill's first season in Dolphins teal. He racked up a career-high 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns on 119 receptions last year.

Tyreek Hill, the self-proclaimed “Cheetah,” already has caught more touchdowns (nine) through Week 11. He is on pace for a 2,000-yard receiving season.

Not only that, but Tyreek Hill also reached Jerry Rice and Andre Johnson territory after his 140-yard game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

We wouldn't be surprised one bit if Jason Kelce and Tyreek Hill enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH someday.