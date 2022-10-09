Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle given huge injury updates for Week 5 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins head into Week 5 with some concern about their key offensive players. Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out but now Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle appear on the injury report. Fortunately for Miami, their two star wide receivers should not miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hill and Waddle are listed as questionable with quad and groin injuries respectively. They are expected to play against the Jets barring any setbacks. The Dolphins’ wide receivers are badly needed as the team looks to remain atop the standings.

Dolphins’ WRs Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Jets barring any pregame setbacks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been the key players in the Dolphins’ offense this season. Hill leads the NFL with 447 receiving yards on 31 catches with two touchdowns while Waddle is eighth with 381 on 21 catches, including three touchdowns.

The Dolphins will get their first crack at the Jets, who Hill almost got traded to this past offseason, in Week 5. The young team seems improved from last year and has shown an amount of fight that will keep Miami on its toes all afternoon. The pass-heavy Dolphins will rely on Teddy Bridgewater moving forward and, just like he was when Tua was under center, Hill is completely confident in his quarterback.

The Dolphins’ season got off to a strong start before Tagovailoa suffered a frightening concussion in their last game. The situation necessitated changes to NFL rules that will hopefully protect players better. While he recovers, the Dolphins will look to improve to 4-1 against their AFC East rival.