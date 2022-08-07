Tyreek Hill makes shocking admission on why he can’t wait Dolphins to face Buccaneers

All Tyreek Hill does when he is on the field is leave defenders in the dust, but he just couldn’t seem to do that more consistently in Miami Dolphins training camp whenever he’s up against stud Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. It’s for that reason why Hill can’t wait to finally see a non-teammate trying to cover him, as he reveals he is looking forward to facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a joint practice next week.

Via David Furones of The Sun-Sentinel:

“I’m really sick of going against X. He’s been locking me up in practice,” Tyreek Hill said of facing Xavien Howard in camp before, next week, facing Bucs in joint practices.

Iron sharpens iron, so for the Dolphins, seeing Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard go at it in practices must be incredibly promising for how their offense and defense will fare when it’s time to get down to real business in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Both Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard are former First-Team selections and have been to the Pro Bowl multiple times before.

Against the Buccaneers, Tyreek Hill will get the chance to go head to head against Tampa Bay’s own defensive studs downfield in the likes of cornerbacks Mike Edwards and Jamel Dean who combined for five interceptions in the 2021 NFL season. Tampa Bay’s defense is no joke, as it held opponents to just 20.9 points per game, though, the team’s true strength on that end of the field lies in its ability to put pressure on the quarterback. In 2021, Tampa Bay limited opposing teams to only 40.1 pass attempts per game — the fewest in the entire league.

Hill is expected to have a huge impact on the Dolphins’ offense, thanks to the speed and field-stretching abilities he showcased during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he’s also going from a proven quarterback in Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa, who still hasn’t shown enough to be viewed as the long-term answer under center for Miami, which coughed up just 20.1 points per game and ranked just 15th with a 65.69 pass completion rate in the 2021 NFL regular season.