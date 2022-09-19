Tyreek Hill, Dolphins snap truly insane mark with incredible comeback win vs. Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins not only pulled off one of the biggest comebacks of the young NFL season in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. They also made history in the process.

Miami trailed by 21 points at halftime, managing to score just seven points as Baltimore took full control 28-7. It was the same story in the third quarter, with the Ravens maintaining their lead at 35-14. However, things changed in the final period as Tagovailoa and Hill powered the Dolphins to an incredible 28-point fourth quarter for the 42-38 victory.

Now according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, the Dolphins are the first team in 12 years to overturn a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Furthermore from 2011 to 2022, NFL teams trailing by at least 21 points in the fourth quarter have a 0-711 record.

How wild was Miami’s comeback? It’s the first time in 12 years a team has come back from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter. From 2011 to 2022, teams trailing by 21+ in the fourth quarter have a record of 0-711. Credit: @ESPNStatsInfo — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 18, 2022

Adding more to that insane feat, if including the postseason, teams that were behind by 21 entering the final quarter had lost 576 straight games. Of course the Dolphins ended that drought.

Teams had lost 2,331 straight games when trailing by 13+ points in final 2 minutes (incl. postseason) The Jets changed that Before today, teams had lost 576 straight games when trailing by 21+ points entering 4th Qtr (incl. postseason) The Dolphins changed that The NFL >>> pic.twitter.com/brFc5lk5PL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 18, 2022

A ton of credit should be given to the Dolphins for sure, particularly on Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The young quarterback recorded six touchdowns in the game, connecting two each to his new wide receiver in Hill and sophomore wideout in Waddle.

Tagovailoa’s second TD pass to Waddle actually gave them the lead for good and completed their come-from-behind win.

It was undoubtedly a performance to remember for the Dolphins. Now, history won’t forget their amazing display as well.