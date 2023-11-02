Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins had a hilarious response to being asked what it is like to be in the MVP race.

There is a lot of speculation that the NFL MVP award could go to a non-quarterback this season, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the candidates. However, Tyreek Hill had a hilarious response to the question, saying that there is another non-quarterback on the Dolphins' roster who deserves the award.

“No. We have a player on this team that's better than me. And means more to this team than me,” Hill said when being asked about the MVP race, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN. “And his name… is Alec Ingold.”

The response is obviously in jest, as Alec Ingold is a fullback and will not be a candidate in the MVP race. Hill is already over 1000 yards on the season, and is on track to reach the goal of 2000 receiving yards with the Dolphins this year.

A huge game for the Dolphins and the AFC as a whole looms this week as Hill will face his old team, the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Germany. The winner will be first in the AFC. The Dolphins are coming off of a win against the New England Patriots last week, while the Chiefs are looking to rebound from a loss to the Denver Broncos.

It will be an intriguing matchup this week, and one that will be telling when it comes to the contenders in the AFC this season. It is a chance for the Dolphins and Hill to prove that they are a legitimate threat against a top team.