Miami Dolphins and former Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill has some thoughts on how to stop Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins are currently in the process of preparing for their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl Champions. The Dolphins are coming off of an impressive win over the New England Patriots, while the Chiefs are trying to bounce back from a brutal road loss to the Denver Broncos.

Of course, Hill himself used to be a member of the Chiefs when they first emerged as a powerhouse in the NFL, and now, he is relaying the advice he gave to his Dolphins' defensive teammates ahead of the marquee matchup this Sunday.

“What I’ve been telling the guys to do is just find [Travis] Kelce,” said Hill per the Associated Press (via KCTV5). “If you allow Kelce to get open, he’s like the energy of that team, although [Patrick Mahomes] is like all-world. But if he finds Kelce and Kelce just catches a 2-yard pass, he just somehow finds energy in that and gets that team going.”

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have indeed established themselves as perhaps the most dominant quarterback-receiver (or in this case, tight end) tandem in all of the NFL. Hill and Mahomes once also had an argument for that distinction before Hill left for the Dolphins two years ago, continuing to cement his status as the fastest player in the league, adding a lethal dimension to a potent Miami offense.

The Chiefs and Dolphins are scheduled to kick things off at 9:30 AM ET from Germany on November 5.