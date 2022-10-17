NFL
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill sets incredible record never done in NFL history
While the Miami Dolphins are struggling as a team, Tyreek Hill is thriving in his new home. In fact, he just made history amid Miami’s three-game skid.
According to Pro Football Talk, Hill became just the first player in NFL history to have three games with at least 10 catches and 150 yards in the first six matches of the season. He achieved the feat after Sunday’s Week 6 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, during which he had 12 receptions for 177 yards.
What Hill did is also a Dolphins record, as he is the only player in team history to put up such numbers in multiple games.
Most games w/ 10+ rec and 150+ rec yds in @MiamiDolphins history:
Tyreek Hill 3
8 players tied w/ 1 pic.twitter.com/yiEGcNd2vw
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2022
Tyreek Hill’s other 10-reception, 150-yard games came in Weeks 2 and 4. In the second game of the campaign, he had 11 catches for 190 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. Then in Week 4, he had 10 catches for 160 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As mentioned, though, the Dolphins haven’t had much success as a team despite Hill’s heroics. They are only 1-2 in those three games that the veteran wide receiver put up the big numbers.
Hill remains the only bright spot for a Miami team that has now dropped 3-3 on the season. It remains to be seen if they can turn things around, especially with Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a scary head injury and concussion still unknown. But if there’s one thing certain for the Dolphins at this point, it’s Hill making catches and getting their offense rolling whoever throws at him.