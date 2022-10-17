While the Miami Dolphins are struggling as a team, Tyreek Hill is thriving in his new home. In fact, he just made history amid Miami’s three-game skid.

According to Pro Football Talk, Hill became just the first player in NFL history to have three games with at least 10 catches and 150 yards in the first six matches of the season. He achieved the feat after Sunday’s Week 6 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, during which he had 12 receptions for 177 yards.

What Hill did is also a Dolphins record, as he is the only player in team history to put up such numbers in multiple games.

Most games w/ 10+ rec and 150+ rec yds in @MiamiDolphins history: Tyreek Hill 3

Tyreek Hill’s other 10-reception, 150-yard games came in Weeks 2 and 4. In the second game of the campaign, he had 11 catches for 190 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. Then in Week 4, he had 10 catches for 160 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.