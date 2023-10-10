Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is firing back at what he expects could be a wardrobe related fine from the NFL. The incident occurred during the Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills on October 1, when Hill was receiving an IV and participated in a play without wearing socks, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. Hill was reportedly fined by the league for the incident.

Now, Hill appears to be the subject of another $100,000 fine for either this incident or something else–at this point it's not entirely clear.

“NFL fining me more than 100k is classic NFL,” wrote Hill on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins currently sit at 4-1 on the young season, fresh off of a comfortable win over the New York Giants to bounce back from the crushing loss to the Bills.

The Dolphins, led by Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, have put together one of the most dominant offensive starts in NFL history, boasting a lethal combination of speed and precision that has left opposing defenses mostly powerless to keep up thus far. In fact, Miami put up a near record of 70 points in a blowout win over the Denver Broncos recently, and they could have easily scored more than that had they not kneeled the ball at the end of the game.

Up next for Hill and the Dolphins is a home game against the winless Carolina Panthers on October 15. That game is slated to kick off from Miami at 1:00 PM ET.