The Miami Dolphins are not shy about poking fun at each other. It doesn't matter whether the Dolphins are bragging about their own speed or just talking college football, they don't shy away from making the occasional joke. The same was true last night after one of the most surprising college football games of the 2024 season.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cheeky message on social media after Vanderbilt defeated Alabama 40-35 on Saturday.

“Anybody seen waddle or Tua,” the post read. Hill is clearly poking fun at the fact that both Tua and Waddle went to the University of Alabama, so they were probably mad about the outcome of the game.

It was the most surprising college football game of the 2024 season so far. Alabama was ranked No. 1 and looking like their usual invincible selves. However, they could not compete with an inspired Vanderbilt team playing in front of their home crowd.

The Commodores got a jump start in the first quarter, scoring on a seven-yard touchdown run seven minutes into the game. Less than a minute later, Vanderbilt picked off Jalen Milroe and returned it for a touchdown, putting them up 13-0. The Commodores never gave up their lead.

Could the Dolphins trade WR Tyreek Hill at the trade deadline?

The Dolphins have not had a good start to the 2024 season. QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion injury during Week 2 and the Dolphins have looked horrible ever since.

This has ignited the rumor mill surrounding the Dolphins. NFL fans have speculated about the Dolphins trading for a new QB or going on a fire sale at the trade deadline.

Tyreek Hill made matters worse when he posted a cryptic message on social media this week.

“woke up to trade news exciting,” wrote Hill in the post, referencing the Davante Adams trade situation.

Many fans have speculated that Hill would be open to being traded to a different team because of Miami's struggles this season.

The betting markets seem to agree that there's a possibility that Hill gets traded. The Chiefs and Ravens have the best odds to land Tyreek Hill if he does in fact get traded.

It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins can turn around their season in the next few weeks. If they cannot, the rumor mill may heat up once again.