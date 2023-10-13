One of the best teams through five weeks of the NFL season is the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa is having an outstanding season so far and it's great to see him back on the field for the Dolphins and performing at such a high level after his scary injury. Miami is currently 4-1 on the season with their lone loss coming against the Buffalo Bills, and outside of that game, they have looked terrific. A big reason for the Dolphins' success so far is the offense. Not only is Tagovailoa playing great, but he is surrounded with talented weapons, specifically at the wide receiver position. One of those receivers that is once again performing at an elite level is Tyreek Hill.

Through five games, Tyreek Hill is the leading receiver for this Dolphins squad as he has hauled in 36 receptions for 651 yards and five touchdowns. He has been great this year, and Hill recently revisited a touchdown from the Dolphins' win against the New York Giants last week as he thought that there was some unfinished business regarding it.

Miami defeated the Giants 31-16 last week and Hill had a long, 69-yard touchdown reception in the game. After he scored, he went to the crowd to give his mom the football, but another fan caught the ball as it was in the air. Hill's mom was upset, and a security guard helped her get the football that her son was throwing to her.

Most players would forget about the situation right there, or even be a little upset with the fan. Not Tyreek Hill. Hill actually went out of his way recently to find the fan and give him some merch, including a jersey, and a football of his own. The Dolphins posted a video of Hill surprising the fan while he was out to dinner, and he explained that he didn't realize it was Hill's mom that was behind him when the incident occurred.

This was a very kind gesture from Hill, and it allowed for the fan to explain his side of the story. We don't see things like this happen very often in sports, and it was pretty cool to see.

Hill and the Dolphins are back in action this weekend as they will take on the winless Carolina Panthers at home.