Tyreek Hill’s hilarious 2-word explanation for why he’s with Dolphins instead of Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason in a shocking blockbuster trade. Reports suggested that only two teams were truly in contention to acquire Hill — the Dolphins and the New York Jets. After that, it was a matter of preference for Hill, who ultimately settled on a trade to Miami and the subsequent contract extension that came with it.

On Monday, Hill revealed why he chose Miami instead of New York, and his answer makes a ton of sense. Via Adam H. Beasley, Hill put it bluntly, saying “state tax” was the reason he chose to join the Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill on why he's a Dolphin and not a Jet right now: "State taxes." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 3, 2022

That’s right, Jets fans. You can officially blame the government for not having Tyreek Hill as a weapon for Zach Wilson to throw to in 2022. If New York state taxes didn’t require residents to fork over an arm and a leg, Hill might have opted to join Gang Green rather than join the Dolphins in the much more tax-friendly state of Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa and Co. will certainly be ecstatic that Hill was swayed to Miami, as he’s been a revelation for the offense in 2022 alongside Jaylen Waddle.

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Dolphins after getting traded from the Chiefs, so it’s easy to see why taxes played an important role in his decision on where to sign.

Who knows, if New York State taxes were a bit lower, Tyreek Hill might be playing for a different AFC East team right now. Instead, Jets fans will have to see him line up against them twice a year for the better part of the next half-decade.