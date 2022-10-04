Tyreek Hill’s hilarious response when asked if he can produce with Teddy Bridgewater

Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 assignment against the New York Jets on the road. There was just no way the Tagovailoa would be allowed to suit up after the whirlwind he and the Dolphins have gone through in relation to the scary head injuries he suffered in just a span of a football week. Even with Tagovailoa out, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill doesn’t seem to be too worried about the current ceiling of the team’s offense, now that Miami will have to turn to backup Teddy Bridgewater.

Asked about his confidence level with Bridgewater running the show, Tyreek Hill said that he has always been productive on the field regardless of who it is playing quarterback. Hill even said that he’d rack up huge numbers even if it’s ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques throwing him the ball downfield.

Kinda think Tyreek Hill was being serious here. Get the arm ready, @Marcel_LJ. 🤣 (🎥 @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/3bLOWNXNi8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

A reporter playing as a starting quarterback in the NFL would go as bad as you’d expect, but jokes aside, Tyreek Hill is truly a lethal weapon in the Dolphins’ passing attack. After a letdown performance in Week 3’s win over the Buffalo Bills, Hill bounced back by putting on a show against the Cincinnati Bengals, albeit in a loss. Tyreek Hill went off for 160 receiving yards on 10 receptions and 14 targets. Bridgewater is not going to raise the potential of the Dolphins’ offense, but Hill and Jaylen Waddle are great enough to keep Miami’s offense capable of going off in any given game.