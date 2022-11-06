Tyreek Hill once again made history in his debut season with the Miami Dolphins.

Hill entered the Dolphins’ Week 9 road contest against the Chicago Bears leading the NFL in both receptions (69) and receiving yards (961). He was just coming off of a potent outing in Miami’s comeback win over the Detroit Lions where he tallied 12 receptions for 188 receiving yards.

As noted by NFL Research on Twitter, Hill also came into the day needing 123 receiving yards to break the record for the most receiving yards in a player’s first nine games of a season in the Super Bowl era.

It took a while, but Hill became the new holder of this record during the second half of the Dolphins’ road clash with the Bears. This record was previously held by Calvin Johnson, as he logged an astounding 1,083 receiving yards over his opening nine appearances in the Lions’ 2013 campaign.

Tyreek Hill has the most receiving yards in a player’s first 9 games in the Super Bowl era. Hill surpassed Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, who had 1,083 receiving yards in the first 9 games of 2013. #FinsUp @MiamiDolphins — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 6, 2022

In the big picture, Hill is continuing to make a case to be a serious contender for this year’s NFL MVP award. He came into Week 9 on pace to finish the campaign with 2,042 receiving yards, which would shatter the mark for the most such yards in a single season in NFL history.

No wide receiver has ever won the NFL MVP award, but Hill sure has what it takes to defy the odds and take home this honor in February.