Miami Dolphins Pro-Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is the subject of a lawsuit that claims he made and shared secret adult videos without obtaining consent, according to Andy Slater of FoxSports640.

Howard's lawyer, Brad Sohn, was quick to refute the allegations against his 30-year-old client. “This lawsuit is a dead loser. Period, full stop,” he told Slater. “We will be seeking dismissal on legal several deficiencies on Monday but in terms of the substance of the case, there is just no merit to it.”

Howard has had his fair share of brushes with the law in the past, and was most recently accused of knowingly giving a woman a sexually transmitted disease. The lawsuit was dropped in March.

The Dolphins are coming into this year with reasonably high expectations after reaching the playoffs last season, but injuries and legal troubles have overshadowed the actual football product. A daunting division and fragile offensive line only further complicates matters. Miami is going to have to rise above it all if it looks to continue its upward trend.

Xavien Howard is entering his eighth NFL season, all with the Dolphins. He was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2020-21 and has led the league in interceptions twice. He lost a step last year, allowing a passer rating of 121.1 while also being susceptible to big plays on occasion.

His quest to reestablish himself as a top corner may not go as smoothly as he intended, though. The accusations, if proven true, would surely demand NFL action. In a reportedly unrelated incident, Slater also released a video showing a woman smashing Howard's car with a baseball bat. ClutchPoints will continue to provide more information as it comes out.