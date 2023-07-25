After acquiring Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason via trade, the Miami Dolphins now have one of the best secondaries in the NFL with the cornerback duo of Xavien Howard and Ramsey. But, there's been no shortage of haters who believe Howard doesn't have what it takes to be a lockdown corner in 2023. On Tuesday, he had a strong message for the doubters.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques:

“F*** ‘em.”

Howard was a Pro Bowler in 2022, but it wasn't a great season for him. The veteran had one interception, 12 passes defended, 45 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown. That being said, you can't ignore his availability. Howard played in a total of 15 games.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment for him was the lack of INTs. He had five in 2021 and 10 in 2020. Creating turnovers has proven to be a strength for Xavien Howard. He was even surprised about being named to the Pro Bowl:

“I was surprised,” Howard said. “It's an honor to be in the Pro Bowl and be consistent with it. But I feel like there were a bunch of plays I left out there on the field. I feel like I can get better. And be better.”

Although Howard is now 30 years old, which is typically the age where cornerbacks decline, he's still a huge part of what the Dolphins do and with Ramsey alongside him, it should bring out the best in the former Baylor standout.

Hopefully, he can bounce back this season and silence the naysayers.