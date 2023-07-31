Do the Miami Dolphins have what it takes to make another appearance in the NFL Playoffs?

Miami ended its 2022 campaign with a record of 9-8, the same record it earned in 2021. The Dolphins brought in plenty of talent to help strengthen the roster before the start of the 2023 NFL season after they fell in a Wild Card matchup with the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

They shored up their defensive backfield with the additions of cornerback Jalen Ramsey and safety DeShon Elliott while retaining cornerbacks Justin Bethel and Nik Needham. They re-signed a few options at wide receiver and running back while bringing in tight ends Tyler Kroft and Eric Saubert.

Who is one surprise player who could make or break the Dolphins' 2023 NFL season?

Austin Jackson

Jackson, a former first-round pick out of USC, has played in 32 games and started in 30 since the Dolphins first selected him with the 18th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in two games for the Dolphins after injuring his ankle against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and leaving a Week 12 matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 12.

Jackson will have the opportunity to get another shot in 2023.

“The expectation is Austin is the starter at right tackle,” General Manager Chris Grier said in April, via AllDolphins Publisher Alain Poupart. “We're excited for him. I know he was frustrated with some of the injuries last year. But he's been working hard. He's been doing a lot of stuff here in the offseason. Having Terron (Armstead) around, being around for a year in the offseason will be tremendous value for him.”

Jackson will work with a new Dolphins offensive line coach in Butch Barry, who was hired from the Denver Broncos in February. Barry, a former assistant for the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had high praise for Jackson in June.

“I mean, he's been awesome to work with. He really has. And he's been very intentional in everything that we try to do. He's taking the approach, the process, the standard that we're trying to go about it, and he's embraced it. And look, it's not going to be perfect. No player plays the perfect game. No player has the perfect practice. But he has intentionality in everything he's trying to do. And he comes with an emphasis every day.

“Every day, he has an emphasis on what he wants to get better at. And that's as a coach, that's all you can ever ask for just to go back in time a little bit the way things went in Denver in 2022.”

Jackson will be essential in strengthening a Dolphins offense that earned a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 59.3, putting it at 29th in the NFL behind the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders. The offensive line will feature former Notre Dame lineman Liam Eichenberg, a two-year Dolphins starter in guard Robert Hunt and four-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List on Tuesday as he recovers from a hip injury in January.

The line will play an important part in making or breaking the Dolphins' offense in 2023. If Jackson does well at anchoring a sustainable pass and run game, Miami will have plenty to be excited about during the 2023 season and beyond.