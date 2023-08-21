Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Jones reportedly suffered an MCL sprain in his knee that will cause him to miss 4-6 weeks, according to Josh Moser of WSVN.

Robert Jones is a guard. On the Dolphins' depth chart, he was listed as the second string right guard behind Robert Hunt, and the third string left guard behind Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn. However, Jones was battling for a starting spot on the offensive line, according to Moser.

It would have been interesting to see if he could have beaten out Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg or Isaiah Wynn for a starting spot as a guard, but now he will miss time into the regular season. It will be worth monitoring if he gets into games when he returns from injury. It will depend on how the Dolphins' offensive line looks at that point into the season.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Dolphins have been dealt a bad hand when it comes to injuries as of late. Jalen Ramsey was a big one, while offensive tackle Terron Armstead and running back De'Von Achane are other injuries the team is dealing with.

Missing Jones and Terron Armstead means that the Dolphins' offensive line is losing multiple pieces, which is not what you want if you are Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami is hoping to compete with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, who are viewed as contenders to win the division. They will have to do so without some of their key players for at least part of the season.