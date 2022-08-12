Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be a force in the coming season.

“Sky’s the limit for this offense,” Hill said during a press conference on Thursday.

Hill further added that Miami’s offense is “electric” and is one filled with “a lot” of playmakers. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has gone all out to add such talents to the offense over the years, from selecting Jaylen Waddle in last year’s NFL Draft to signing running back Chase Edmonds to a multi-year deal in the offseason.

During the press conference, Hill was also asked about comparisons between the Dolphins and the Super Bowl-contending teams that he played on while with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill stopped short of putting this year’s Miami squad up with those such Chiefs teams, although he did note that his team is taking positive steps forward in training camp.

“Trick question,” Hill said. “All I’m going to say right now is we’re going to continue working. We’re going to continue getting better and if we continue doing that, we’ll definitely be headed in the right direction. … Everything is going in the right direction for us right now, so we’re on the up-and-up.”

The Dolphins are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their preseason opener on Saturday.