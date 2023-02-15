If it’s a holiday, WWE fans can more or less expect Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley to have something up their collective sleeve to try to rain on Rey Mysterio’s day. Now granted, their schemes don’t always work, as Mysterio famously landed in prison on Christmas because of a failed trick on his “deadbeat dad,” but when it works, like on Thanksgiving, Dom and Ripley’s antics can be so effective that it forced Rey to jump ship from RAW to SmackDown after briefly considering retirement from WWE.

On Valentine’s Day, the younger Mysterio and his Mami had an idea, why not go to the restaurant Rey had reservations with alongside his wife Angie and bully them out of the dining room, all the while getting a free dinner on “The Mystery’s” tab?

Fortunately for Dom and Ripley, their plan almost worked; Rey and Angie left without much fuss, and after requesting a bottle of bubbly – real wine, not prison toilet wine – and their finest plate of tendies – with ranch, not ketchup, as the spices upset Dom’s stomach – the duo spent three hours enjoying their meals… at least until the bill came. That’s right, after attempting to put the meal on Rey’s card, the duo were informed that Dom’s access to the account had been revoked, and Ripley was left with the bill, as he boo ran off after seeing cops in the restaurant.

What’s next for the most entertaining digital feud in WWE? Well, considering St. Patrick’s Day is roughly a month away on March 17th, fans will have to wait and see which Mysterio is feeling lucky.