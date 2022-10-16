Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at Rey’s move to WWE SmackDown

While his father was giving a heartfelt introduction to the 30th anniversary running of Lucha Libre AAA’s TripleMania, Dominik Mysterio decided to call up the WWE camera crew – or at least someone in the media department – to send a message to his dear old dad about jumping from RAW to SmackDown after his persistent issues with Judgement Day.

“Jefe, I saw that you, that you quit,” Dominik said, looking directly into the camera. “You decided to go over to SmackDown because you couldn’t hang with the Judgement Day, and that’s aright. I hope you enjoy sitting at home, watching me every Monday, booyaka.”

Now, for those out of the know, or those who simply missed Bray Wyatt’s return on the fallout edition of the SmackDown post-Extreme Rules, the older Mysterio came to Paul “Triple H” Levesque after having his match on RAW interrupted for the umpteenth time on by Judgement Day and informed the 14-time champion that he intended to quit the promotion. Levesque was receptive to Rey’s concerns and even offered his support, as the idea of wrestling one’s son is a tough ask, WWE’s creative head honcho came up with a compromise, offering to move Mysterio over to SmackDown moving forward – an offer he accepted. After securing the win in his first match back on blue brand, besting Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet in a Fatal Fourway to decide on the next challenge for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship, Mysterio finally has a chance to progress his career forward and really show what he’s all about without having to worry about Dominik and his friends messing it all up.