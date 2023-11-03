The former president's son, Donald Trump Jr., seemed more concerned about his appearance in the sketch than the serious charges he faced.

Wherever might Donald Trump Jr. have gotten the idea to put his own vanity ahead of the law and public interest? After the former president's son gave his testimony in the Trump family's civil fraud trial against their business on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. apparently asked the courtroom sketch artist tasked with capturing his image and likeness to “make me look sexy.”

The artist, Jane Rosenberg, famed for her numerous celebrity courtroom sketches, was on assignment for Reuters, who then reported on the inappropriate-on-many-levels exchange.

It only goes downhill from there, as Trump Jr. then showed Rosenberg an example of how he'd like to be depicted — using a fake courtroom sketch of infamous FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried currently circulating online. Wanting to bear any association to Bankman-Fried — who was just convicted of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering and now faces decades of prison time — is laughable enough. The picture's lack of resemblance to anything approximating reality is even more amusing.

In Trump Jr.'s reference picture, which is an AI-generated viral joke (the humor of which was apparently lost on Trump Jr.), Bankman-Fried is depicted with spiky hair and a firm jaw, which is a far cry from the cryptocurrency scammer's actual disheveled, pudgy demeanor.

Sketch artist Rosenberg said to Reuters that Trump Jr. told her during the exchange that Bankman-Fried looked like a “superstar” in the picture, and he'd like to appear the same way.

“That's fake,” Rosenberg told Reuters she replied. “It doesn't look anything like him, doesn't look anything like Sam Bankman-Fried … and there's no one in the courtroom drawing that.”

The civil trial faced by Trump Jr., his brother Eric and their father Donald Trump could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and could strip Trump of control of many New York properties that established Trump's career before he entered politics.

But apparently that's second fiddle to lookin' fierce in a courtroom sketch. Donald Trump Jr. may wish he could hire Rosenberg to doctor his online dating profile pic, but for now she has more serious business to attend to.