On the morning of the second Republican primary debate, former President and current 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump weighed in on the hot topic that all Americans are really talking about: The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce dating situation. In an interview, the former POTUS shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and international pop star’s relationship, and as you can imagine, it was the most Trump answer possible.

“I wish the best for both of them,” Trump said of Kelce and Swift in an interview with the Daily Caller. “I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

It was just the type of answer you would expect from Donald Trump these days. As he runs for office in 2024, he still has his finger on the pulse of the biggest pop culture topics of the day, and adding the “most likely not” shot at the end is classic Trump.

While the former president may not believe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be dating for long, it sure seemed like the pair is going strong as photos of them emerged in the aftermath of Swift attending the Chiefs’ Week 3 game and sitting in a box with Kelce’s mom.

The two left the stadium together in Kelce’s classic convertible, and photos emerged of the two looking cozy at a private after-party.

For all the Swifties (or Kelcies) out there, the next big moment in their relationship could come on Sunday night. That’s when the Chiefs play the New York Jets in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium, which is just a short ride under or over the Hudson River from where Swift owns several properties in New York City.