Donald Trump’s net worth in 2022 is $2 billion. Trump is a popular businessman, television personality, and a politician. He recently served as the 45th President of the United States of America. As a businessman, Trump is the principal owner of the real estate organization, The Trump Organization. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Donald Trump’s net worth in 2022.

Donald Trump’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $2 Billion

Donald Trump’s net worth in 2022 is $2 billion. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Donald Trump was born in Queens, New York City. He studied elementary in Kew-Forest School. Afterwards, Trump went to the New York Military Academy for boarding school. Trump initially attended Fordham University, but eventually transferred to University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Here, he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

With a privileged background, Trump already started to earn money as early as three years old. Coming from his father’s wealth, Trump earned an annual salary of $200,000 per year in today’s dollars. By the time he was eight, Trump increased that salary to $1 million.

In 1999, when Fred Trump passed away, his children including Donald Trump received a total amount of $413 million in the form of inheritance and dividends. This amount also included a building sale which allowed Trump to earn approximately $177.3 million, which is $236.2 million in modern rates.

After graduating college, Trump worked for his father at The Trump Organization. The Trump Organization earned a lot of money from owning and renting housing in New York City neighborhoods such as Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens.

Given Trump’s background in real estate, he continued to launch projects under his name. One of which was the Commodore. Although the building initially took a $1.5 million loss due to an economic crisis, with the help of The Trump Organization, the building was renovated which largely improved its financial performance. Eventually, Trump would sell 50% stake of the building to his partners, the Pritzker family. From the transaction, Trump earned a revenue of $142 million.

Furthermore, Trump also launched the Trump Tower. The tower is a 58-foot skyscraper and residential building located on Fifth Avenue. The property is currently worth at least $400 million. While the Commodore and Trump Tower were some of his popular buildings, Trump’s other real estate properties include casinos, luxury hotels, and golf courses. In New York City alone, Trump’s properties include Trump World Tower, Trump Place, 40 Wall Street, and Trump International. Among these, from 2014 to 2014 in 18.5 months, Trump International earned the most with $18.37 million based on The Wall Street Journal.

Outside of New York, Trump also owns Trump Winery, Trump Doral, Trump Chicago, Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, and many more. It’s also worth noting other owners of hotels and condominiums using the Trump name also pay The Trump Organization in order to operate. In 2016, it was revealed that Trump had assets amounting to $1.4 billion.

Aside from his decorated real estate portfolio, Trump also engages in other ventures. As an author, Trump has written best-selling books such as The Art of the Deal, Trump 101: The Way to Success, and The America We Deserve. Among his books, The Art of the Deal continues to find success, as the book garnered sales worth $1 million from 2018 to 2019. All of this clearly added to Donald Trump’s net worth in 2022.

Trump has also appeared in various TV shows. He has made cameos in shows such as The Jeffersons, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Nanny, Suddenly Susan, Saturday Night Live, and many more. Trump has also engaged in wrestling by taking on a notable role in WWE Raw and Wrestlemania 23. Here, Trump engaged in a “feud” against fellow billionaire Vince McMahon.

But among his works in filmography, Trump found most success in The Apprentice. Based on reports, Trump earned $197 million from the show. On top of that, he earned another $230 million from licensing deals, sponsorships, and seminars. But more importantly, Trump’s appearances in The Apprentice also played a critical role in catapulting his successful presidential campaign.

During the 2016 Presidential Elections, Trump earned a victory that will establish him as the 45th President of the United States. He also became the first U.S. president that is a billionaire. As the President of the United States, Trump earned an annual salary of $400,000. While there were claims that Trump reportedly donated his paychecks to federal agencies, he still remained profitable from his properties and business dealings. In fact, under his presidency, foreign diplomats often paid for Trump’s hotel properties.

Trump’s presidential term came to an end in the 2020 Presidential Elections. Not only did Trump concede defeat to Joe Biden, but he also became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. Although Trump is now an ex-president, he still stands to benefit from various perks. As a former president, Trump will receive an annual pension of $219,000.

Moreover, Trump will also be given a budget for his office and staff, security briefings, and security and travel expenses that reach up to $1 million. After losing the presidential elections and a controversial presidential term, Trump and his family have resided in one of his most expensive properties called Mar-a-Lago, which is located in Florida.

As a businessman and politician, Trump has certainly emerged as one of the most controversial figures in America. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Donald Trump’s net worth in 2022?