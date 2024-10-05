Donna Kelce is opening up about her divorce from her ex-husband Ed Kelce. The mom of two who she shares with Ed, reveals that the former couple decided to stay together “for the kids.”

Donna and Ed share NFL Super Bowl champions Jason and Travis Kelce. For Glamour's “2024 Woman of the Year: The Moms” Donna was awarded alongside Beyoncé and Solange's mom Tina Knowles, Selena Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey, and Billie Eilish and Finneas's mom, Maggie Baird.

“My husband and I knew that our marriage was not working, but we stayed together for the kids,” Donna said of her relationship with Ed.

Donna then spoke about her career in banking and how important it was to show her children what she could accomplish on her own merit.

“I was a commercial banker for a bank in several different states. I wanted to get ahead. I worked really, really hard. I was a major breadwinner in the family,” Donna, 71, told the outlet.

“And I think it’s important for kids to see that a woman can do whatever she wants, but I did stand still, too,” she said seemingly referencing the split.

“Ours was a very friendly relationship,” she said of her and Ed. “So, we could do that and make sure that their life was normal as possible. But in that one respect, I did stand still for several years until I could move on on my own.”

In the “Kelce” documentary which premiered last year on Amazon Prime, it takes an in-depth look on how Jason and Travis grew up including antedotes from their parents and their relationship. Ed spoke about how difficult it would have been to split when they wanted due to their sons being very active.

“If we had split as we probably both would have preferred, that would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support,” Ed said in the documentary.

Travis also spoke about how he noticed his parents relationship was different from others growing up.

“I knew my mom and dad’s situation was different than other parents,” the Kansas Chiefs tight end said. “I would go and have sleepovers at other houses and the other parents are staying in the same room, and my parents didn’t stay in the same room.”

“I started making those connections when I was in middle school and I realized that they were probably gonna split — but they stayed together for me and Jason’s benefit, I believe,” he added.