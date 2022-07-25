The perfect trade Hornets must offer Jazz for Donovan Mitchell

In addition to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is the other hot name in trade rumors. After the Jazz received a massive haul for Rudy Gobert, they are looking for another similar package for Mitchell that will help them enter a full rebuild. Mitchell has been linked to the New York Knicks since the rumors started circulating, but Shams Charania of The Athletic says a number of other teams are involved in the talks as well. That includes the Charlotte Hornets.

The Knicks have a boatload of draft picks to offer along with intriguing young talent, though it’s unclear if they’re willing to include RJ Barrett. The Jazz also reportedly might not have much interest in getting Barrett and having to pay him big money. While there has been plenty of noise surrounding Mitchell and New York, the Hornets must jump in and make a big offer as well.

Hornets’ Donovan Mitchell trade offer

The Jazz receive: PJ Washington, James Bouknight, Terry Rozier, three first-round picks

Hornets receive: Donovan Mitchell

It might seem like a lot to give up for Charlotte, but it makes sense for a player of Mitchell’s caliber. And if this isn’t enough, the Hornets could add more in the form of players/picks/pick swaps. Mitchell is one of eight players to average 20 points per game in every season. That list includes the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, just to name a few. He also has made the playoffs in all five seasons in Utah, and he has the fourth-highest scoring average in the playoffs among active players at 28.3.

Even with his noted defensive flaws, Mitchell is well worth the price of admission for whatever the Hornets might have to give up to get him on the roster by the start of the 2022-23 season. In all reality, the Hornets should be willing to give up any player on the roster for Mitchell, outside of LaMelo. Pairing Ball with a three time All-Star would make for a dynamic backcourt for years to come and would instantly form one of the best backcourts in the league.

What this trade would mean for LaMelo Ball, Charlotte

Ball would finally get the help that he needs on the roster. No disrespect to Terry Rozier or Miles Bridges, but they don’t stack up to Donovan Mitchell, and Bridges’ legal problems throw a wrench into the Hornets’ plans for him. Ball would get a consistent scoring threat who can be counted on to get a bucket at any point in time, including in clutch moments.

Plus, it could be another incentive Ball needs to stay in Charlotte for the long haul. Sure, money is always one incentive, but teaming up with another relatively young star would help make Charlotte a dark-horse free agency destination. Maybe more veterans and big men might want to go play with two All-Star-caliber guards. Charlotte isn’t the biggest market, but if they are good and are able to compete, talent could very well flock there.

Charlotte needs to make this happen, FAST

Smaller market teams usually struggle to find talent to fill out their roster. Teams have to strike gold in the draft, like the Milwaukee Bucks did with Giannis Antetokounmpo. They filled out the rest of the roster well around their star. The Hornets need to follow that mold. With LaMelo Ball as the centerpiece, they must find other complementary pieces to place around him. The quicker they are able to do that, the faster the Hornets can become relevant in the playoff race.

They have not made the postseason since 2016, which was during Steve Clifford’s first stint as the head coach. Yes, they did come close after two straight play-in tournament berths, but that isn’t good enough at this point and they got destroyed in both those games. Take a look at the top three picks in that 2020 NBA Draft. James Wiseman has a ring, despite only playing a handful of games, while Anthony Edwards has had the chance to compete in a best-of-seven series already on a rising Minnesota Timberwolves team.

The clock is ticking on LaMelo Ball’s patience to be relevant and competitive. The man knows he’s a box office hit in today’s guard-driven league. Now, he’s likely focused on figuring out how he can elevate his guys to get to the postseason. Once that happens, he can worry about winning a championship.

Charlotte needs to make a power play to keep its star happy. Hopefully, that comes in the form of a Donovan Mitchell trade.