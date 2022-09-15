‘Don’t drink the Kool-Aid’: Bears coach offers stern warning for Week 2 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. In recent years, when the Bears and Packers face off, the Packers usually have a better record than the Bears. Instead, heading into Week 2, the Bears are surprisingly 1-0, whereas the Packers are surprisingly 0-1. Not many people were expecting this to be the case for the longtime rivals’ first matchup of the season.

Despite that, the Packers are still favored to win, despite many NFL fans wondering whether their weakened offense will be able to score enough to win games this year.

One guy who isn’t buying into the Packers regression like everyone else is is Chicago’s defensive coordinator Allan Williams. Williams urged his team to not “drink the Kool-Aid” in the buildup to their matchup against Green Bay, saying his team needs to stay focused on the task at hand, rather than what everyone is saying about the Packers after their rough season-opening loss.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams' message to his players this week: "Don't drink the Kool-Aid that there's doom and gloom in Green Bay. Don't fall into that trap." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 15, 2022

This is a fantastic quote from Williams, but it’s also a good message for the Bears as they head into Week 2 after upsetting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The Packers are still a good team, even if they looked lifeless for much of their season-opening loss against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s worth noting Green Bay got destroyed by the New Orleans Saints to open the 2021 season, and still managed to finish with the best record in the NFC.

Even though their record may suggest otherwise, the Packers are still a better team than the Bears, but that doesn’t mean Chicago can’t pull off an upset for a second straight week. But they cannot afford to buy into the notion that Green Bay is falling apart, because if they do, they won’t stand a chance against Aaron Rodgers and company.