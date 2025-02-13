ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues continues on the prelims with a fight between Don'Tale Mayes and Valter Walker in the heavyweight division. Mayes is coming off a lopsided decision defeat his last time out meanwhile, Walker got his first UFC victory with a first-round verbal submission victory at UFC 305. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Mayes-Walker prediction and pick.

Don'Tale Mayes (11-7) has been as inconsistent as they come with just a 4-5-0, 1 NC record in the UFC and losing two out of his last three fights. With his back against the wall, Mayes will be looking to come out on top and get back into the win column when he faces off against Valter Walker.

Valter Walker (12-1) was able to get back into the win column after suffering his first pro defeat when he submitted Junior Tafa at UFC 305. Walker will be looking to get on his first winning streak and extend his winning ways to two in a row when he takes on Don'Tale Mayes this weekend at UFC Vegas 102.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Don'Tale Mayes-Valter Walker Odds

Don'Tale Mayes: +195

Valter Walker: -238

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +140

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Don'Tale Mayes Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Shamil Gaziev – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Don'Tale Mayes is poised to upset Valter Walker at UFC Vegas 102, leveraging his experience and striking prowess. Mayes, with his 81-inch reach advantage, will look to keep Walker at bay and exploit his superior striking skills. The “Lord Kong” lands an impressive 3.51 significant strikes per minute compared to Walker's 1.86, suggesting he can outwork his opponent on the feet. Additionally, Mayes' 58% takedown defense could prove crucial in neutralizing Walker's grappling attempts, forcing the fight to remain standing where he holds the advantage.

While Walker is riding the momentum of his recent submission victory, Mayes' veteran savvy and well-rounded skill set make him a formidable challenge. Mayes' ability to absorb punishment, evidenced by his higher significant strike absorption rate, indicates he can weather Walker's initial storm and capitalize as the fight progresses. If Mayes can effectively utilize his reach, maintain distance, and stuff Walker's takedowns, he has a clear path to victory, potentially securing a decision win or even a late-round stoppage against the less experienced Walker.

Why Valter Walker Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Junior Tafa – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (6 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Valter Walker is set to make a statement against Don'Tale Mayes at UFC Vegas 102, showcasing his grappling prowess and fight-ending abilities. Walker's recent submission victory highlights his dangerous ground game, which could prove to be the key factor in this heavyweight clash. With a takedown accuracy of 75%, Walker has shown he can bring the fight to the mat where he excels. His ability to control opponents on the ground and hunt for submissions could nullify Mayes' striking advantage and keep him out of his comfort zone.

Moreover, Walker's hunger and momentum as a rising prospect should not be underestimated. His 100% finish rate demonstrates his killer instinct and ability to capitalize on any opening. While Mayes has more UFC experience, Walker's aggressive style and finishing ability make him a constant threat throughout the fight. If Walker can close the distance, secure takedowns, and dominate on the ground, he has a clear path to victory. Look for Walker to pressure Mayes early, wear him down with his grappling, and potentially secure a submission win in the later rounds.

Final Don'Tale Mayes-Valter Walker Prediction & Pick

The heavyweight clash between Valter Walker and Don'Tale Mayes at UFC Vegas 102 promises to be an intriguing battle of contrasting styles. Walker, with his impressive 12-1 record and recent submission victory, enters as the favorite. His grappling prowess and finishing ability, evidenced by his six knockouts and two submissions, make him a constant threat. Walker's takedown accuracy of 75% and his ability to attempt 0.8 submissions per 15 minutes suggest he'll look to take the fight to the ground where he excels.

Mayes, despite his more extensive UFC experience, comes in as the underdog with an 11-7 record. His striking output of 3.51 significant strikes per minute outpaces Walker's 1.86, indicating a potential advantage on the feet. However, Mayes' 58% takedown defense may not be enough to keep the fight standing against Walker's aggressive grappling. The key for Mayes will be to utilize his slight reach advantage and superior striking to keep Walker at bay. Ultimately, Walker's grappling edge and finishing instinct are likely to prove decisive. Expect Walker to pressure Mayes early, secure takedowns, and potentially find a submission or ground-and-pound finish in the later rounds, cementing his rising status in the heavyweight division.

Final Don'Tale Mayes-Valter Walker Prediction & Pick: Valter Walker (-238), Under 2.5 Rounds (+140)